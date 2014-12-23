Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Burton split after 13 years

Actress Helena Bonham Carter and director Tim Burton, together for 13 years and the parents of two children, have broken up.

The couple "separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children," Carter's representative told People magazine Tuesday. "We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time."

They have a son, Billy Raymond, 11, and daughter, Nell, 7. The family lives in two adjoining houses in the Belsize Park section of London, according to reports.

British-born Carter, 48, and native Californian Burton, 56, met while he was directing 2001's "Planet of the Apes," in which she played the female lead, the ape Ari. He went on to direct her in six more films: "Big Fish" (2003), "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the stop-motion animated "Corpse Bride" (both 2005), "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007), "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) and "Dark Shadows" (2012).

Carter, who has never married, previously was linked to actor-director Kenneth Branagh, actor Rufus Sewell and actor-comedian Steve Martin. Burton was married to German-born artist Lena Gieseke from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. He went on to a long relationship with model and sometime-actress Lisa Marie, who appeared in several of his films.

In October 2013, Carter blasted tabloid reports that suggested Burton was being unfaithful, based on a grainy photo of him reportedly kissing a blond woman. "This is absolutely nonsense," Carter's representative told E! News at the time. "The pictures were taken whilst they were out and the large group includes family, friends and work colleagues."