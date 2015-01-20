Hollywood Life: Kristen Stewart talks superhero roles

Kristen Stewart is done with the "Twilight" series, and she wants everybody to know it. She plays the daughter of Oscar nominee Julianne Moore in the drama "Still Alice," in which Moore plays a professor diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Now Stewart is ready to try something different, like a superhero movie. In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Stewart said she'd definitely be open to doing a movie based on a comic book.

"I love watching those movies," she said. "I would love to show people that I can do more than just be 'Kristen Stewart' in a different movie, in a different circumstance . . . I'm sure I could get on board with Captain America, you know what I mean? It would just have to be the right thing."

Housewife's 'Revenge'

Kim Richards is taking a break from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to make an appearance on the Jan. 25 episode of ABC's prime-time soap "Revenge." Richards will play a socialite and friend of Victoria (Madeleine Stowe), who is also a member of the Southampton Beach Club, according to E! Online.

Although Richards pretty exclusively brings the drama to reality TV, she is no stranger to scripted series. In fact, she got her show-biz start at age 6 starring as a regular on the ABC sitcom "Nanny and the Professor."

