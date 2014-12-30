Hollywood Life: Miley Cyrus bonds with California ex-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, report says

Miley Cyrus spent some alone time over the holidays before jetting to Ketchum, Idaho, on Saturday to be with her beau, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his family for a holiday getaway.

Though Cyrus might not see eye to eye with her boyfriend's mom, Maria Shriver, she reportedly bonded with his dad, actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The trio shared a meal with friends at popular Ketchum joint The Kneadery, according to PopSugar.

Cyrus, who wore glitter stickers and a pink leopard fleece sweater, was reportedly laughing during their meal and passed her phone around to show the big group some pictures.

'Glee' casting notes

Five new characters will be joining "Glee" when the show returns next week according to TVLine.

Noah Guthrie will take on the role of Roderick, a shy, chubby kid with a voice like Otis Redding. Marshall Williams will be the new football stud, Spencer. Williams competed on "Canadian Idol" in 2007 and '08. Billy Lewis Jr. will play Mason, a weird yet positive cheerleader, and Laura Dreyfuss joins the show as his cheerleader twin sister, Madison. Samantha Ware will play an ambitious girl named Jane.

The final season kicks off with a two-hour premiere Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on Fox/5.

