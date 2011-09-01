Hollywood Life: Newlywed advice for Kim K

Kim Kardashian, some things between you and Kris Humphries, your new husband, are meant to be private. Your three-day honeymoon in Italy should HAVE been off-camera, not splashed all over the cover of U.S. Weekly! Have you no consideration for Kris and honestly, for yourself? You already filmed your wedding for a two-part TV special and sold your wedding pictures. If you want your marriage to work, some parts of your life MUST stay off camera!

Jessica Alba, who just gave birth to her second child, daughter Haven, two weeks ago is already back in the gym! And she's sharing her fitness regimen. "I did my first day of wrkout since I had the baby, just cardio for 40 min," Jessica tweeted, "it's a start. Anyone else starting a fitness regimen? my doc told me I could start after 2 wks. -im going light, stationary bike and elliptical," she added.

