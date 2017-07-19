Is Madison Beer, Justin Bieber's Long Island protégé, dating Brooklyn Beckham?

Has Long Island native and YouTube star Madison Beer moved on from ex-boyfriend, musician Jack Gilinsky?

Brooklyn Beckham, 18, model and oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, was spotted supporting Beer during her performance at 99.7 NOW’s Summer Splash concert in Santa Clara, California, on Friday, July 14, JustJared.com reports.

However, this isn’t the first time the duo has been seen together. According to the gossip site, Beckham was at the “Dead” singer’s Wonderland Summer Issue Dinner in June. The two were also seen together at Coachella in mid-April.

Beer, who was discovered by Justin Bieber when she was 12 years old, recently made waves when audio surfaced of Gilinsky allegedly verbally abusing the singer. In a since-deleted Instagram post, originally posted on July 4, the 18-year-old singer says she stayed with the YouTube star longer than she should have because she wanted to “fix him” so he wouldn’t “do it to the next girl.” She goes on to say they both have matured since the breakup and strongly encourages her fans to speak up no matter what type of abuse they are enduring.

Meanwhile, before Beer publicly acknowledged the audio, Gilinsky took to Twitter on Sunday, July 2, to apologize for “slut shaming” her. In the tweet, he says the incident occurred last year, and it was one of the former couple’s “lowest points.” He confirms they are no longer together, but “she is someone that I will love forever and care about regardless of where we are in our individual lives.”

Beckham reportedly dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz on-and-off from September 2014 to September 2016.