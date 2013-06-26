Is Robert Pattinson moving on from Kristen Stewart? The actor was spotted arriving at the Chateau Marmont on Tuesday and leaving in the early morning hours with a girl! Who do you think she is? We told you that Rob partied with friends and met up with some film agents at this hotel on June 18 and now it looks like he went back for some more fun. Last week we told you that Rob had a little too much to drink and he waited to sober up before driving home. Perhaps this woman rode with Rob in order to get him home safely?

Watson a stunner

Emma Watson stuns on the new cover of Teen Vogue with an all-natural look. The 23-year-old actress dishes on everything from early success to still feeling overwhelmed on the red carpet. "Every now and again, I feel a bit wobbly before hitting a red carpet. So it's always nice to bring friends, especially because I love to see their reactions. It's not normal to get out of a car and have, like, 80 people screaming at you," she says.

