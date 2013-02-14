Italian magazine stands by photos of bikini-clad pregnant Kate Middleton
The editor of the Italian magazine Chi Wednesday defended publishing photos of pregnant British royal Kate Middleton in a bikini, which a spokesman for the crown called a breach of privacy. Alfonso Signorini told the BBC that the photographs in the new issue, published Wednesday, "can hardly be considered an invasion of privacy when the subjects are public figures in a public place . . . specifically, on a beach surrounded by other bathers."