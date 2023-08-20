Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley get married in New Jersey

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning music producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley, a daughter of film star Andie MacDowell and her first ex-husband, Paul Qualley, were married Saturday in the groom’s native New Jersey.

People magazine said guests at the Long Beach Island nuptials included Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Taylor Swift — whose album of the year Grammy winner “1989” Antonoff produced — and Channing Tatum, in addition to the bride’s mother, the star of films including “Groundhog Day” (1993) and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994).

Photos showed Margaret Qualley, 28, whose starring role in the 2021 Netflix miniseries “Maid” earned her the second of her two Emmy nominations, in what People described as a white halter-neck bridal gown and matching white Mary Jane flats. Antonoff, 39, wore a black suit and tie with contrasting white socks.

At the reception afterward, where model-actor Cara Delevingne accompanied Swift, according to People, Qualley wore a white mid-length dress with puffed sleeves.

Qualley no longer has social media, and Antonoff has not commented publicly.

The couple reportedly began dating in summer 2021, and made their red-carpet debut in March of last year at the American Film Institute Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. They went on to appear at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Grammys. Engagement rumors began floating in May 2022 when Qualley was seen with an evident engagement ring at the Cannes Film Festival, and she later confirmed the betrothal on her since-deleted Instagram account.

Antonoff previously had been in a long-term relationship with “Girls” writer-producer-star Lena Dunham, after meeting on a blind date in 2012, but the two announced their breakup in January 2018.