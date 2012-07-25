Jackson family feud leads to concern over children

The executors of Michael Jackson's estate have expressed concern over the welfare of Jackson's mother Katherine and the late singer's three children after a feud among family members led to a scuffle Monday at the children's home.

A letter posted online Tuesday from John Branca and John McClain said that while they have no standing to intervene in the guardianship of Jackson's children -- Paris, Prince Michael and Prince Michael II aka Blanket -- they were taking what steps they could to protect them from "undue influences, bullying, greed, and other unfortunate circumstances."

Several of the singer's siblings have objected to being left out of Jackson's will, which left his estate to his mother and children.

Sandra L. Ribera, Katherine's attorney, said in a statement, "Jackson family members ambushed Katherine Jackson's home after their vehicle tore through security gates on the tails of the SUV containing Michael Jackson's children," adding, "An altercation ensued shortly thereafter and law enforcement arrived at the scene."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Whitmore confirmed, "Our deputies did determine that a minor scuffle occurred between two Jackson family members."

Ribera and sheriff's officials have not identified who was involved in the incident, but video footage appeared to show Michael Jackson's siblings Janet, Randy and Jermaine Jackson in the home's driveway. The video was obtained by "Good Morning America" and celebrity website TMZ. Ribera said the children were subsequently transported to a safe location.

Katherine Jackson, 82, the children's guardian, was reported missing late Saturday by her nephew Trent, who said the family matriarch had not been heard from in a week. Shortly thereafter, she was located in Arizona visiting her daughter Rebbie. The children had remained at their Calabasas, Calif., estate.

-- With AP