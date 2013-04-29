Jason Aldean files for divorce from wife of 11 years

Country-music star Jason Aldean, who last year apologized for inappropriate behavior with a woman at a bar, has filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years.

Under his birth name, Jason Williams, the "Take a Little Ride" and "Fly Over States" singer cited irreconcilable differences in his April 26 filing in Williamson County, Tenn. Aldean, 36, and his former high-school sweetheart, Jessica Ann Ussery Williams, 33, have two daughters, Keeley Ann, 10, and Kendyl Alden, 5.

"This is a really tough time for my entire family," Aldean told People magazine in a statement. "Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple. She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our number one priority."

In September, Aldean posted an online apology after photos and video emerged of him cavorting with Charlotte Bobcats cheerleader Brittany Kerr, then 24, at the Los Angeles bar The Den a few days earlier. Kerr appeared on "American Idol" season 11 early last year, though without reaching the semifinals.