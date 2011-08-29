Jason Castro of 'Idol' welcomes baby girl

It's a girl for Jason Castro, of 'Idol' fame, and wife

"American Idol" alum Jason Castro has a new addition. The singer and his wife, Mandy, welcomed a baby girl -- Madeline Emilia Castro -- on Sunday, People magazine reports. Madeline is the first child for the couple, who married in January 2010. Castro must be excited with the arrival, no doubt. He was very happy in April when he announced the pregnancy on his website: "What am I going to do with a sweet little girl?! Probably just smile a lot . . . I cannot wait!!!"