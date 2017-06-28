Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome baby boy

Action star Jason Statham and his fiancee, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have welcomed their first child.

“Our little man arrived!,” Huntington-Whiteley, 30, posted on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a cropped, close-up, black-and-white photo of a baby in a striped jumper holding a woman’s hand. “Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8 lbs on Saturday June 24th,” the new mother wrote.

Statham, 49, whose films include the “Fast & Furious” and “Expendables” franchises, has not commented publicly.

In January 2016, the couple’s representative confirmed the two had gotten engaged at an unspecified recent time. Huntington-Whiteley announced the pregnancy on Feb. 9.