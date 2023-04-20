Jennifer Coolidge to receive MTV's 'Comedic Genius Award'

"The White Lotus" Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Coolidge has been named the sixth recipient of the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Comedic Genius Award, to be presented at the live televised ceremony May 7. Announced Thursday, the accolade honors "actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large." The Boston-born Coolidge, 61, who became indelible as "Stifler's Mom" in the "American Pie" movies and then as a mainstay of Christopher Guest mockumentaries including "Best In Show" (2000) and "A Mighty Wind" (2003), joins previous years' winners Jack Black (2022), Sacha Baron Cohen (2021), Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015) and Will Ferrell (2013). She has not commented publicly on the award. On April 13, Coolidge was named to Time magazine's annual Time 100 list as of the most influential people of 2023, in the "Icons" category.