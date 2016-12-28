Jennifer Lopez, Drake Instagram photo sparks dating rumors

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper-singer Drake each posted the same uncaptioned image of themselves at roughly the same time early Wednesday, leading to speculation ranging from romance to publicity stunt.

The gauzy color photo shows Drake, 30, and Lopez, 47, cuddling on a couch, she entwined in his arms with her eyes closed as he looks into the camera, his head pressed against hers.

Rumors of romance have swirled since at least Dec. 11, when Lopez posted an Instagram close-up of herself and Drake at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Axis Theater, where she performs her residency show “All I Have.” “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!” she wrote.

That same day, Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself in the audience, holding a cap. He captioned the image, “Sure I’ll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny.” Multiple outlets reported he had attended two of her shows.

Then on Dec. 20, TMZ.com said Drake had rented out the West Hollywood restaurant Delilah the night before for a dinner party for more than 20 guests, including Lopez. The website included a video of a dark car with tinted windows leaving the restaurant, its occupants not visible save for a moment when an obscured passenger holds a hand to the windshield to discourage paparazzi.

While the two have made no announcement, TMZ, People magazine and others are claiming, based on anonymous sources, that Lopez and Drake are working on some unspecified music project together.

People said in August that Lopez and her longtime on-and-off dancer-choreographer boyfriend Beau “Casper” Smart had broken up for good. Drake and singer Rihanna had stirred relationship speculation this summer, particularly when they shared a kiss, a hug and jokingly lascivious stage antics at a Drake concert in Miami on Aug. 31. People, Vanity Fair and others noted Wednesday that Rihanna had unfollowed Lopez on Instagram over Christmas weekend.