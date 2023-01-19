Jeremy Renner 911 call released: 'He's been crushed'

In newly released audio of a neighbor's 911 call following Jeremy Renner's New Year's Day snowplow accident, the desperate caller describes the actor bleeding and suffering from multiple injures, and urging that a medevac helicopter be sent to the snowy and mountainous Nevada site.

"Someone's been run over by a snowcat! Hurry!" an unidentified male voice beseeches a dispatcher, referring generically to the Sno-Cat brand of snow-groomer vehicles, though authorities in Washoe County, near Lake Tahoe, identified Renner's as a 14,300-pound PistenBully from the German manufacturer Kässbohrer.

"Tell me exactly what happened," the dispatcher says in the excerpted audio posted Wednesday at TMZ.com.

"I don't know," the caller replies. "Someone's in front of my house on the ground. They got run over by a ... [snow groomer]. He's been crushed," the caller continues, requesting "paramedics, ambulance … You might want to get a life-flight out here immediately."

"Where is he bleeding from?" the dispatcher asks.

"I don't know. I can't tell — his head," the caller answers, adding, "He said he's got ribs issues on his right [side of his] chest. Yeah, he got crushed up on his right side. … His ribs are broken … his right chest and the upper torso. His ribs, they look like they may be crushed. He's got a head wound as well … ."

Later the caller notes, "His breaths are getting shorter. … Shallow breath. A lot of pain. He's conscious. We've got him covered in blankets. His head's covered." Then after a long pause he tells the dispatcher, "He's drifting off."

"Is he starting to kind of drift off into sleep?" the dispatcher asks.

"Yeah," the caller replies, and then tells Renner, "Stay awake."

Representatives for Marvel Cinematic Universe star Renner, who turned 52 on Jan. 7, told media he was helping clear a family member's buried vehicle when the snow groomer began to roll while Renner was outside of it. He was run over while attempting to get back into the enclosed cab, they said, and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The star, who earned Academy Award nominations for "The Hurt Locker" (2009) and "The Town" (2010), tweeted Monday that he had been discharged from the hospital and had watched the season premiere of his Paramount+ drama series "Mayor of Kingstown." “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”