'Jersey Shore' star 'JWOWW' shutters clothing line

"Jersey Shore" housemate Jenni "JWOWW" Farley of Franklin Square, has shuttered her Filthy Couture clothing line, for reasons not altogether clear.

"It's shut down, but not shut down," Farley told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show Wednesday. Her "bad lace and awful bedazzled pieces," as E! Online described them, were sold solely online and "the online sales were great," she insisted, "but you can only go so far with that, and to try and take it to a new level - we really want to push for clothing stores."

Farley made no mention of either the trademark or the manpower issues that RadarOnline.com Wednesday said had caused her to close her fashion line. "Due to trademark issues the company was shut down," a source told the site, without explanation. Another source said a clothier with a similar name had threatened a lawsuit.

Farley herself posted on Twitter Wednesday: "lear things up! I'm designing a new fall line but holding it off for something very exciting! + my management is getting my line in stores. Online sales have stopped for these 2 reasons."