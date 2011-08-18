Jesse James, Kat von D back together

After calling off their engagement last month, "L.A. Ink" tattoo artist Kat Von D and car and motorcycle customizer Jesse James are back together. The two individually tweeted late Thursday afternoon separate pictures of themselves embracing, with James labeling his image of them kissing on a bed para siempre -- Spanish for "forever."

"Sometimes you are only given one chance in life," James, 42, told People magazine after the photos were posted. "It was up to me to open my eyes and see it. That girl is my chance. I will never stop fighting and striving to hold on to her. Showing her how special she is, and how much I love her." Hours earlier, perhaps coincidentally, he had tweeted, "Humility is the Ultimate Virtue."

Von D, 29, did not comment on the renewed engagement, although she is wearing her ring again, devoting her tweeting time to criticizing the cable network TLC regarding the end of her reality show.

The two got engaged in January and talked about a summer wedding before breaking up. They were first spotted as a couple last August, after James' divorce from Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock was finalized.