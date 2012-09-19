Jesse Tyler Ferguson, boyfriend engaged

"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is engaged to his boyfriend, lawyer Justin Mikita.

In a video posted at the website for the couple's newly launched organization, Tie the Knot, which advocates for marriage equality for gays and lesbians, Ferguson breaks the news in a comedy bit that finds him sitting on a couch describing "a project I've created with my lover," prompting an off-screen voice to interject, "Ooh, I hate that word" followed by a quick-cut montage of Ferguson trying other rejected terms, including partner, boyfriend, roommate and young ward before finally reaching "fiance."

"Wha-aat?" Ferguson, 36, jokes. "It's true! I've popped the big Q!"

"I said, 'Yes!'" says Mikita, 27, walking into frame.

"A little too eagerly, if you ask me," Ferguson adds in a jokey aside.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The two then describe their organization's bow ties, the sales of which help fund gay-marriage groups.