Jim Breuer to open for Metallica on their ‘WorldWired’ tour

Comedian Jim Breuer, a Valley Stream native, grew up a Metallica fan and now he’s going to be the band’s opening act. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers recently announced a second leg to their North American “WorldWired” Tour and Breuer will kick off each night with the “LIGHT IT UP” preshow party featuring “great tunes, comedy, giveaways and much more,” according to metallica.com.

The tour, which grossed $127 million last year, begins again Sept. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin, and runs through March 13, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

No word on a Long Island/New York date. However, Metallica did play NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum last May, marking it as the only indoor arena stop on the U.S. tour.

Meanwhile, Breuer will continue his monthly residency at The Paramount in Huntington on March 3, April 14, May 12, June 16 and July 14. Very often he will include an imitation of Metallica lead singer/rhythm guitarist James Hetfield in his act. In fact, Hetfield made a guest appearance in a video skit, in between set changes, on opening night of Breuer’s residency on Feb. 17.