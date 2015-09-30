Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend Cathriona White commits suicide, report says

Comedian Jim Carrey responded Tuesday to the suicide of Cathriona White, his on-and-off girlfriend.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona," Carrey, 53, said in a statement. "She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled.

"My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt."

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told Newsday that White, 30, a native of Ireland, was found Monday at 8:40 p.m. at her home in Sherman Oaks.

"The final cause of death has not been confirmed, pending an autopsy," he said. "It was reported as a suicide, and there were pills found near her body and there was a suicide note. I haven't read it."

A friend had found White unresponsive and called 911, with emergency responders pronouncing her dead at the scene.

TMZ.com said the suicide note was addressed to Carrey and referenced their breakup on Thursday, the day White had posted her final tweet. "Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest," she wrote, ending with emojis for a peace symbol and a heart "to yo all."

Irish media said White was a "beauty therapist" from Cappawhite, County Tipperary, and had come to Los Angeles in 2009. She and Carrey met in 2012, dated a few months before breaking up, but renewed their relationship in May, said Us Weekly.