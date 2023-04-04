John Travolta's 'Saturday Night Fever' suit up for auction

John Travolta created a major disco inferno when he donned a three-piece white suit and hit the dance floor in the 1977 movie "Saturday Night Fever." Now the polyester outfit is up for auction and is expected to sell to the tune of $200.000.

The suit is part of the "Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary" sale organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies set to take place April 22-23. Bidding has already begun on the Julien's website; as of Tuesday the iconic item had received two bids and was up to $60,000.

"In a star-making turn at the young age of 23, Travolta transforms his character's street swagger and self-assuredness, seemingly meritless at first view, into the stuff of legend each time he struts onto the dance floor and showcases his natural dancing ability," reads the item description for the suit on the site.

Other items up for bid include one of Charlie Chaplin's canes, an original artwork by Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe's swimsuit from "There's No Business Like Show Business," Harrison Ford's machete from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Die Hard" storyboards, a six-pack of J.R. Ewing beer signed by "Dallas" star Larry Hagman and a blouse worn by Betty White.