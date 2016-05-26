Johnny Depp fighting Amber Heard’s request for spousal support

Following his wife Amber Heard’s petition for divorce Monday, film star Johnny Depp has asked the court to deny a request for spousal support.

Depp, who turns 53 on June 9, made his filing Wednesday through attorney Laura Wasser, one of the most high-profile divorce lawyers in Los Angeles.

According to documents posted by TMZ.com, “The Danish Girl” supporting star Heard, 30, says in the petition that she and Depp, whose “Alice Through the Looking Glass” opens Friday, separated on May 22. The couple, who met while filming the 2011 film “The Rum Diary” and later began dating, married on Feb. 3, 2015, reportedly at Depp’s West Hollywood home.

The divorce petition asked for spousal support, and stated, in standard legal language, that Heard’s own “separate property assets and debts are unknown at this time” and that the filing would be amended with that information. The two have no children.

Heard’s filing came three days after Depp’s mother, Betty Sue Palmer, with whom the actor was very close, died at age 81, following a long illness.

Depp and Heard have not appeared together publicly in some time. Last month, they shot a roughly 40-second public-service message urging visitors to Australia to respect that nation’s biosecurity laws. Done in conjunction with the country’s Department of Agriculture, the video was made the day before Heard’s April 18 guilty plea for falsifying an immigration card the year before in order to bring Depp’s two dogs surreptitiously into the country. The star was in Australia shooting the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

Depp had been in a 14-year relationship with French singer-actress Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children, daughter Lily-Rose, born May 27, 1999, and son John, called Jack, born April 9, 2002. In June 2012, Paradis and Depp announced they had broken up.

He was married to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985, and successively engaged to actresses Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Fenn and Winona Ryder.