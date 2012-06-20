Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis split for real

After issuing a denial and lambasting the media last month for reporting that he and partner Vanessa Paradis were splitting after 14 years, Johnny Depp Tuesday confirmed the couple's breakup.

"Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis have amicably separated," his publicist said in a statement to "Entertainment Tonight." "Please respect their privacy and, more importantly, the privacy of their children."

In January, People magazine reported Depp, 49, and French actress-singer Paradis, 39 -- the mother of their children Lily-Rose, 13, and Jack, 10 -- were on the verge of breaking up. The couple has not appeared together on a red carpet for more than a year, and Depp has gone solo to several events including the Golden Globe Awards and the Paris premiere of his film "The Rum Diary."

Paradis denied breakup rumors in January, telling the British newspaper The Sun, "Yes, they are false."

The couple began dating in 1998, shortly after Depp, in France shooting Roman Polanski's "The Ninth Gate," saw Paradis in a hotel lobby and the two recalled having met years earlier, said E!

Depp, who was married to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985, was successively engaged to actresses Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Fenn and Winona Ryder. In 1994 he began a tempestuous four-year relationship with model Kate Moss.

Depp's next film, director Gore Verbinski's "Lone Ranger," in which he plays Tonto to Armie Hammer's titular Old West vigilante, is due out from Walt Disney Pictures next year.