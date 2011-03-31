Judge Judy out of hospital, says ‘all is well’

TV’s “Judge Judy” is out of a Los Angeles hospital after an overnight stay and says “all is well” with her.

In a statement Thursday, 68-year-old Judy Sheindlin said she was on her way home and expressed appreciation for the “loving messages” she had received.

Sheindlin was taken by ambulance from her show taping Wednesday to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for an undisclosed condition.

She planned to return to work on “Judge Judy” as scheduled on April 12.

Sheindlin, who presides over small-claims cases on her syndicated show, offered a few words of advice: “See you in court. Be on time.”