Jurors in Britney Spears trial say evidence was weak

Several jurors who listened to claims by Britney Spears' former confidante say they found his claims against the singer and her parents to be flimsy, and a judge was right to dismiss them mid-trial.

Juror Veronica Jones told reporters Friday that she felt Sam Lutfi's case was weak and she was surprised it went to trial. Her comments were echoed by other jurors who listened to evidence and testimony in the trial and who learned Friday of Superior Court Judge Suzanna Bruguera's ruling.

Bruguera on Thursday granted motions by attorneys for Spears' conservators and her parents to dismiss libel, breach of contract and battery claims because Lutfi and his lawyer had failed to prove them.

The singer's mother, Lynne Spears, says her daughter is excited that "justice has prevailed."