Justin Bieber booed at CFL championship game

Teen pop idol Justin Bieber endured a trying weekend, being booed at the Canadian Football League's championship game Sunday and getting beaten up on the animated series "Family Guy."

Bieber also weathered criticism for appearing at an award ceremony Friday dressed in overalls, T-shirt and a backward baseball cap, alongside Canada's prime minister.

At the Grey Cup game at Toronto's Rogers Centre, Bieber was booed when his face appeared on the JumboTron and again at halftime when he performed a medley of "Boyfriend" and "Beauty and a Beat" for a crowd considerably different from his mostly tween and teen fans.

That very night, a cartoon version of Bieber became the victim of Peter Griffin's ire, as the overexcitable patriarch of Fox's animated "Family Guy" beat him up in a backstage dressing room after a concert, jealous that wife Lois had been coming on to the 18-year-old.

When the show's concert fans demanded an encore, Peter introduced "Conway Bieber": a video clip of the late country-music star Conway Twitty with Bieber's distinctive mop top superimposed.

On Friday, before Bieber's Ottawa concert, Prime Minister Stephen Harper presented the star with a Diamond Jubilee Medal, given for significant contributions to Canada. After Bieber was criticized for his overly casual attire, the singer wrote on Instagram, "The pic of me and the Prime Minister was taken in a room in the arena where i was performing at that day. I walked straight from my meet and greet to him" and did not "have a change of clothes let a loan a suit."