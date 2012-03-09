JWoww, 'Jersey Shore' company sued by landlord

The landlord of the Long Island house where Jenni "JWoww" Farley lived with then-boyfriend Tom Lippolis is suing the "Jersey Shore" star and the show's production company, demanding compensation for shooting there without permission.

In his suit filed Monday in New York Supreme Court, Stuart Levine alleges 495 Productions taped at his house at least five times, The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday. He is seeking $450,000, covering compensation for unauthorized use of his property and reimbursement for damage to the home.

The 1,214-square-foot, one-bedroom home at 131 Madison St. in Franklin Square, constructed in 1936, appeared on air as early as December 2009.

Farley leased the property in 2008, according to the lawsuit. Lippolis, contacted by Newsday, confirmed the couple lived there.

Levine says in the suit he was never made aware of any shooting there, and that he had not given Farley permission to film at the home.

Representatives for Farley and 495 Productions did not respond to requests for comment. Levine could not be reached.