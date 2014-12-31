Kaley Cuoco denies having had nose job

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, star of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory," has responded to rumors that her recent sinus surgery was actually rhinoplasty. "For those haters out there who are gonna hate hate hate no matter what, let me inform you that I have not been able to breathe through my nose like a normal human being in years," Cuoco-Sweeting, 29, wrote on Instagram, where she has been posting hospital photos since Friday. "This surgery is changing my life. With that being said, if I DID get a nose job (which I didn't), I would be shouting that from the rooftops as well."