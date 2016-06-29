Kanye West, Adidas to expand partnership, open retail stores

Kanye West is going retail.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer signed a massive new deal with Adidas on Wednesday called adidas + KANYE WEST, which will feature his Yeezy branded footwear and expand it to apparel and accessories for street fashion and a variety of sports. The deal also includes a chain of retail stores to carry the Yeezy products, though locations have not yet been announced.

“These past two years, Adidas and Yeezy have given a glimpse into our future,” West said in a statement. “This partnership illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations.”

The Yeezy Boost 350, which West released last year, became one of the fastest-selling sneakers in history and was named 2015 Shoe of the Year by Footwear News. Earlier this month, the Yeezy Boost 750 was released in gray and immediately sold out. The $350 shoe is currently selling for between $2,000 and $3,000 on the resale market, according to Sneaker News.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Adidas has seen its market share of the $1 billion secondary market for sneakers jump from 1 percent to 30 percent thanks to West’s Yeezy shoes.

“Kanye is a true creator who has the ability to see things others don’t,” Eric Liedtke, Adidas’ chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We are excited and honored to build on this partnership, and eagerly look forward to defining the future together. With adidas + KANYE WEST we are exploring new territories by opening up the sports world to Kanye’s creativity. This is what Adidas has always been about, empowering creators to create the new.”

Of course, West is still spending plenty of time on his day job. His new, controversial video “Famous” — featuring the naked likenesses of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Rihanna in bed together with West and wife, Kim Kardashian — has been streaming exclusively on Tidal, but will receive a broader release Friday. His “Saint Pablo” tour kicks off in Indianapolis on Aug. 25, and will include stops at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 5 and 6, and at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Queens on Oct. 2.