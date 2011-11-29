Kardashian: Always a 'hopeless romantic'

Kim Kardashian says she'll "always be a hopeless romantic" despite her brief, failed marriage to basketball pro Kris Humphries.

"I believe in love and the dream of having a perfect relationship, but my idea of it has changed," the reality-TV star told Glamour magazine. "I think I need to not live in a fairy tale like that. I think I maybe need to just snap out of it and be a little more realistic."

In a joint interview with her sisters Khloé, 27, and Kourtney, 32, for the January issue, due out Tuesday, Kardashian also says she's scaling back her motherhood hopes.

"I always wanted what Mom and Dad had," she says, referring to her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, and her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian. "And at first I was, like, I want six kids. Then I went down to four, then I was down to three . . . and now I'm like, maybe I won't have any. . . . At this moment in my life, I feel like maybe I'm not supposed to have kids and all that."

"Oh my God," interjected Khloé, "Don't be dramatic all of a sudden!"

"That's how I feel," Kim, 31, insisted. "Maybe my fairy tale has a different ending than I dreamed it would. But that's OK."

She does allow that "maybe I'll just be a good aunt." Kourtney and her partner, Scott Disick, have a son, Mason, who turns 2 on Dec. 14.

The ever-blunt Khloé added: "I love Kim's belief in love and the fact that she feels so strongly about it. She has that dream every girl has."

But the happily married Khloé cautioned against fairy-tale notions. "What, a guy on a white horse coming to get you?" she asked Kim. "That doesn't happen!"

Following a much-hyped, televised wedding to Humphries, 26, a free agent last with the New Jersey Nets, Kardashian filed for divorce on Oct. 31, just 72 days into her marriage. She previously was married to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she divorced in 2004.