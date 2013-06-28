Kat Von D. Deadmau5 end engagement

Kat Von D, Deadmau5 splitTattoo artist Kat Von D and house music producer-performer Deadmau5, have ended their engagement, Newsday's Frank Lovece reports. Von D tweeted Wednesday, "Man, I'm a fool. Cheating on your loved one is the most hurtful thing one could do. I hate to have to admit that this relationship is indeed over." Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, responded on his Facebook page yesterday: "Kat and I split in November . . . During this time, while we were broken up, I did have relations with another woman. Following that, Kat and I reconciled and I acknowledged being intimate with another person while we were estranged. . . . I was not, at any point, unfaithful to Kat during our time together."