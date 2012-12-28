Kate Winslet marries Ned Rocknroll; Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly gives her away

When Kate Winslet secretly married fiance Ned Rocknroll earlier this month, she was given away by Leonardo DiCaprio, her "Titanic" and "Revolutionary Road" co-star, Us Weekly said Thursday.

But Winslet's rep would only confirm that the actress had wed, not that DiCaprio, a longtime pal, had walked her down the aisle.

"I can confirm that Kate Winslet married Ned Rocknroll in NY earlier this month in a private ceremony attended by her two children and a very few friends and family. The couple had been engaged since the summer," Sara Keene said in a statement.

Winslet, 37, was married from 1998 to 2001 to her "Hideous Kinky" director Jim Threapleton, with whom she had daughter Mia, 12. The actress married director Sam Mendes ("Skyfall") in 2003; he later directed her in "Revolutionary Road" and the two, who had a son Joe, 9, separated in 2010 and divorced soon afterward.

Rocknroll, 34, born Ned Abel Smith, works for his media-mogul uncle, Richard Branson, at the billionaire's space-travel venture, Virgin Galactic. He was married for two years to British socialite Eliza Pearson, scion of an aristocratic family, amicably divorcing in 2011.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As to the groom's quirky surname, his ex-wife offered this explanation to a British newspaper: "The whole thing was about having fun with your name," Pearson said. "He thought we all took ourselves too seriously so it was about reacting against it. He looked into just being 'Ned', with no surname at all but, apparently, that's illegal so we couldn't do it."