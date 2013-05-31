Katie Couric says she turned down date with Michael Jackson

Talk-show host and former "Today" anchor Katie Couric has revealed she turned down a date with Michael Jackson years ago, and went out with comedian Bob Saget and "Survivor" host Jeff Probst.

Couric, 56, a widowed mother of two who has dated financier John Molner since early last year, told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday that the overtures from Jackson came via the pop star's spiritual adviser, author and broadcaster Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

Boteach called Couric at the "Today" show about 12 years ago, she said. He told her, " 'Katie, I have a question for you: Are you seeing anyone?' And I thought, this is so beyond creepy that Rabbi Shmuley is hitting on me. I'm, like, 'Rabbi Shmuley, you have, like, nine kids, what's going on here?' I said, 'Actually, I am.' Because I had a boyfriend at the time."

The rabbi, she said, replied, " 'Oh, that's a shame . . . Michael [Jackson] said to me, 'That's the kind of girl I would like to go out with.' "

On reflection, she told Stern, "I do regret not having dinner with him. That would have been insane -- breaking bread with Michael Jackson!"

Couric also recalled a date with Saget, saying the comic "was really fun . . . but I don't think I did it for him."

As for Probst, with whom she went out once: "I think he had puka shells on -- that was kind of a weird thing."