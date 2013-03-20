Katy Perry, John Mayer reportedly split

Pop star Katy Perry and rocker John Mayer appear to have broken up for a second time.

Us Weekly said Tuesday that the two, who had reconciled in September after dating and breaking up last summer, were once again splitting. No specific reasons were given, although Perry ("Part of Me," "Wide Awake") has been busy in the studio recording her next album.

Mayer, similarly, is busy preparing for his Born & Raised tour, which includes two Madison Square Garden performances in April as part of EricClapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival fundraiser.

The couple's romance had appeared serious, Us said. Mayer visited Perry's hometown of Santa Barbara, Calif., in November and the two were seen together at many high-profile events. Mayer, who has had sometimes-tempestuous relationships with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt and others told "60 Minutes" in January, "I'm very happy in all aspects of my life."

Perry, 28, whose divorce from comedian Russell Brand was finalized last July, had gone on occasional dates with Mayer, 35, since at least June. She had first flirted with Mayer at the Manhattan event space Goldbar in September 2009, shortly before falling in love with Brand, according to reports at the time.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Perry reportedly also had a brief romance with Florence + the Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd that ended last May.