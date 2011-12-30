Katy Perry, Russell Brand getting a divorce

Russell Brand and Katy Perry are getting a divorce.

The 36-year-old comedian said Friday: "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."

Brand and the pop singer married in October 2010. He filed for divorce in L.A., according to People, citing irreconcilable differences.

Rumors of an impending breakup have dogged the couple for months.

The "I Kissed a Girl" singer and her husband of 14 months spent Christmas Day apart, adding fuel to speculation of discord in their marriage.

Perry's single "Firework" has been nominated for record of the year and best pop solo performance at the 54th Grammy Awards in February.

Brand next appears in the film adaptation of the Broadway jukebox musical "Rock of Ages," playing Lonny Barnett, the story's narrator.

