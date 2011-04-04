EntertainmentCelebrities

Ke$ha to 'Get Sleazier' at Jones Beach

Ke$ha to 'Get Sleazier'

at Jones Beach theater

Ke$ha, Miss "Tik Tok" herself, is coming to Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 20, as part of the next leg of her "Get Sleazy" tour -- lovingly titled "Get Sleazier" -- because, as she said in a statement, she wants "to get to party with errryone," Newsday's Glenn Gamboa reports. "If you are part of my family, my cult of rowdy misfits -- come join us!" she said. "I'm ready to party with all y'all all summer long." Opening will be Spank Rock and LMFAO.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?