Ke$ha to 'Get Sleazier'

at Jones Beach theater

Ke$ha, Miss "Tik Tok" herself, is coming to Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 20, as part of the next leg of her "Get Sleazy" tour -- lovingly titled "Get Sleazier" -- because, as she said in a statement, she wants "to get to party with errryone," Newsday's Glenn Gamboa reports. "If you are part of my family, my cult of rowdy misfits -- come join us!" she said. "I'm ready to party with all y'all all summer long." Opening will be Spank Rock and LMFAO.