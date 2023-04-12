Report: Kelli Giddish returns to 'Law & Order: SVU' in season finale

Actor Kelli Giddish, whose NYPD Det. Amanda Rollins on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" endured rape, sniper fire and a near-fatal delivery of one of her children before resigning from her squad, is reportedly returning for the season finale.

TVLine.com reported Tuesday that Giddish, who turns 43 on Thursday, is reprising her role both in the "SVU" season 24 closer and in the penultimate season 3 episode of its sister series "Law & Order: Organized Crime." As well, the site reported, with the warning "Major Spoiler Alert," Rollins will be pregnant.

Giddish was written out of the show in 2022 after 11 seasons, with her character marrying Assistant District Attorney Dominic “Sonny” Carisi and taking a teaching position at Fordham University.

"Writing for @kelligiddish was an unmitigated joy," executive producer and series co-developer Warren Leight said on Instagram at the time. "She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed Kelli."

Neither Giddish, NBC nor production company Wolf Entertainment has commented publicly about her upcoming appearances.