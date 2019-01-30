Kendall Jenner, other models may be subpoenaed over Fyre Festival payments

In the fallout of the ill-fated Fyre Festival, a bankruptcy-court trustee is seeking to subpoena Kendall Jenner as well as agencies representing Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and other models paid to promote the event.

Billboard reports that Gregory Messer, who is overseeing the bankruptcy of Fyre Media, is seeking to account for $11.3 million paid out from the $26 million that promoter Billy McFarland raised for the 2017 festival, whose last-minute cancellation stranded many ticket holders in the Bahamas with little food, water, shelter or transportation home.

Model Jenner, of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality-TV clan, was paid $250,000 in January 2017, Billboard said, and four months later wrote on Instagram that musicians from her rapper brother-in-law Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. label would perform at the festival.

The trustee additionally wants to subpoena IMG Models, which received $1.2 million to provide Baldwin, Hadid, Elsa Hosk and others for a Fyre promotional video, and DNA Model Management, which was paid $299,000 for promotion by Ratajkowski.

Others for whom the trustee seeks subpoenas include the rappers Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame; United Talent Agency; the transportation companies Aircraft Services and Landry & Kling; and a caterer that Billboard lists as “pastry chef Ellis Duff,” and which the Nassau, Bahamas, newspaper The Tribune calls the Bahamian company Chef Ellie’s Duff Pastries Catering.

McFarland is currently serving six years in prison for wire fraud.