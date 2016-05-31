Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, ‘The Americans’ co-stars, welcome baby, report says

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, who play a married couple on the FX series “The Americans,” reportedly have become parents.

Us Weekly said that the two welcomed their first child together earlier this month, though the magazine gave no gender or name. Neither of the highly private actors’ representatives have confirmed the report.

Russell, 40, has two children — son River, who turns 9 on June 9, and daughter Willa, 4 — with contractor Shane Deary, from whom she became separated in summer 2013 after six years of marriage.

Russell and Welsh actor Rhys, 41, were first speculated to be a couple in December 2013. While never confirming a relationship, they were seen together numerous times in New York, where their Cold War drama is filmed, and behaved affectionately while attending the play “The Library” at The Public Theater in March 2014.