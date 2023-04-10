Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James welcome first child together

"House of Payne" star Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, "A House Divided" star Brad James, have welcomed their first child together.

"With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!!” wrote Pulliam, a former child star on "The Cosby Show,” on Instagram on her 44th birthday Sunday."What an eventful birthday week… Thank you for the birthday wishes!!" The couple, who married in September 2021, announced on the daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" this past December that they were expecting, and last month revealed they were having a boy.

In an accompanying half-minute video on the post, shot in a hospital room, James, 41, dressed in scrubs, jokes, "This is how grown people play doctor," and he asks Pulliam, "What are you[r] symptoms?" Congratulatory commenters included rapper Da Brat, née Shawntae Harris, who exclaimed, "AWWWWWE HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS! Love yawl!!! CONGRATULATIONS!! Awwwwe this is so SOOOOOOPER SPECIAL!" James commented, "The doctor is innnnnn!! Love u girl"

On his own Instagram he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Love/Wife/Baby Mamma/and Everything Else @keshiaknightpulliam. I'm honored to do life with yo[u] … and all of our babies. [T]his is 44 Live it up!!" Pulliam also has a daughter, Ella Grace, 6, with her ex-husband, former NFL linebacker Ed Hartwell.