Long Island's Kevin James sets first Prime Video comedy special

Following two previous specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, Long Island stand-up star Kevin James is set to release his new show “Irregardless” this winter on Prime Video.

The Amazon-owned streaming service announced on Tuesday that the Mineola-born and Stony Brook-raised James’ one-hour special will cover “parenting, marriage, and getting older,” with “a range of topics, from motivating children to put down their video games, to why he doesn’t trust technology, and how many Tater Tots he can fit in his mouth.”

No airdate was given for the family-friendly special.

James has not commented publicly on the announcement. He concludes his current “Irregardless" tour Nov. 26 at The Paramount in Huntington, in a benefit event for The Alonso Foundation, a nonprofit group founded by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and his wife Haley to help combat bullying, cyberbullying, animal abuse and other societal ills. Some tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

Former “The King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait” star James, 58, launches his next tour, “Owls Don’t Walk,” Feb. 29 in Birmingham, Alabama. Dates follow through June 29 in Salt Lake City, with “more cities coming soon.” General-public tickets for the new tour, for which no area shows have yet been announced, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at KevinJames.com.

James, born Kevin Knipfing, performed his first stand-up special, “Kevin James: Sweat the Small Stuff,” in July 2001 on Comedy Central, following season 3 of “The King of Queens.” After starring in movie comedies including “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” (2007), “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (2009) and its sequel, and “Grown Ups” (2010) and its sequel, and “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” (2016), the comic released his second special, “Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up” on Netflix in April 2018.

He had begun his stand-up career at the storied East Side Comedy Club in Huntington on July 26, 1989, a date he has recalled in interviews. His hit "The King of Queens" (CBS, 1998-2007), about a parcel delivery worker in that borough and his wife (Leah Remini) and family, ran more than 200 episodes and netted James a 2006 Emmy Award nomination for lead actor in a comedy series.

He went on to star in the 2016-18 CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait," about a retired cop in Massapequa, which was produced at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, and Netflix's 2001 NASCAR sitcom "The Crew," also filmed at Gold Coast.