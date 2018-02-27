Kevin Smith suffers ‘massive heart attack’ following stand-up act

Actors and other entertainment figures have tweeted support to Kevin Smith following the filmmaker’s “massive” heart attack Sunday.

The “Clerks” and “Mallrats” director, 47, had been rushed to Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale, California, after completing the first of two stand-up comedy shows he was shooting at the Alex Theatre in that city. “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” he tweeted soon after surgery. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

He detailed on Facebook and Instagram that, “After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt tweeted almost immediately in response, “Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!?” He added in a second tweet, “Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my … football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired.”

Comedian Tom Arnold tweeted to Smith, “Whatever you need buddy,” and assured Smith’s fans, “Please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Natasha Lyonne‏ of “Orange Is the New Black” tweeted, “Kevin!! So relieved you’re okay! Sending love and be careful and speedy recovery!!” Reality-TV star Jack Osbourne joined the well-wishers, tweeting, “Just sending you some love. Speedy recovery my man.”

On Facebook and Instagram, Smith mused on mortality. “When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. …”

He thanked Jordan Monsanto, wife of his frequent co-star Jason Mewes and producer of his recent films and TV shows, and stylist Emily Dawn, saying they had called the ambulance. He added he expected to make “some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan).”

Smith and his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, have an 18-year-old daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, named after the DC Comics character.