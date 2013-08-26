Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom 'effectively' separated, report says

Could this be the end of Khloé Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom's marriage?

Kardashian Odom has "effectively" declared a separation from her husband of nearly four years after he refused to seek treatment for his crack cocaine addiction during a staged intervention, TMZ.com reports. So far, neither party has consulted a lawyer or made any motions toward divorce proceedings, according to the site.

Meanwhile, there has been some question as to Odom's whereabouts, after reports surfaced that he was using drugs and had gone missing after arguing with his wife.

"Lamar is not missing," Odom's agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN. "His wife knows exactly where he is." The sports network added that Odom, 33, a free agent after a season with the Los Angeles Clippers, was in an L.A. hotel, where friends were attempting to help him with an unspecified drug-abuse issue.

Schwartz additionally told ESPN, without giving details, "Playing in the NBA is still very much a part of Lamar's plans."

Earlier, Kardashian Odom, 29, responded to speculation about her husband, tweeting, "Really hard to sit here and listen to people talk ---- about my family! . . . shame on you! I'm too protective for this . . . !"

TMZ.com had reported that Kardashian Odom ordered Odom out of their Tarzana, Calif., home on Wednesday after a failed intervention for a drug addiction that he has been fighting for two years.

TMZ later said Kardashian Odom had kept her husband's addiction secret from her family until very recently, and that Monday she had gone to see him at an undisclosed location.