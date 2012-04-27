Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan to attend White House event

Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities attending Saturday's White House Correspondents Association dinner.

"Yes, Ms. Lohan is attending the event with [her attorney] Shawn Holley as the guest of [Fox News host] Greta Van Susteren and her husband," Steve Honig, Lohan's spokesman, confirmed to Newsday.

Kardashian's rep, Jill Fritzo, said of the reality TV star, "Yes, she will be attending with her mom!," Kris Jenner. Kardashian attended in 2010 as Van Susteren's guest.