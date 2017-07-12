Kim Kardashian defends against cocaine allegations: 'Just a marble table'

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian has shot down internet rumors that a hotel table in the background of her Snapchat video had cocaine on it.

Kardashian, 36, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family, initially tweeted in response, “I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop,” she wrote, referring to the retail chain Dylan’s Candy Bar. Several hours later, she wrote, “OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta [gram] stories I’m crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!”

Minutes afterward, she posted a series of explanatory Snapchats edited together as a 49-second tweeted video, accompanied by the comment, “Just a marble table” and three crying-laughing emoji.

“OK, you guys,” she addressed viewers, “I just got back to my hotel room and look at this table, same position, it is still there . . . So we did go to Dylan’s Candy [Bar], I did think that it was our Pixy [sic] Stix [powdery sugar candy], but after all that this table in the background is a marble table, you guys,” she said, running her hand in close-up over white pitting on the table surface.

“So c’mon, I don’t play like that, c’mon,” she continued. “I have kids, that’s just not my lifestyle, I’ve never been like that and I don’t even — I just really can’t believe it,” Kardashian said. “That it was a marble table. And I thought it was candy. Oh, well.”

She and her husband, rapper Kanye West, have a daughter, 4-year-old North, and a son, 19-month-old Saint. Kardashian is not known as drug user, and her sister Khloé told Elle magazine in January 2016, “Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she’s just never been into it.”

The rumor gained traction after Twitter user Doirs19 posted a still from Kardashian’s initial Snapchat video, showing a table in the background with what appeared to be two uneven white lines. “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy,” the person, self-identified as Doireann from Ireland, tweeted. That person later retweeted Kardashian’s explanatory video without comment.