Kim Kardashian, Kanye West buy property next to their home

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, have purchased the property adjacent to their own in the gated town of Hidden Hills, California. The Los Angeles Times said Tuesday that the couple paid $2.925 million for the 1.49-acre property, which expands their home terrain to about 4.5 acres. Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, had owned the property for a time until selling it for $1.2 million in 2011. A ranch-style house on the property was marketed as a teardown. Kardashian, 34, and West, 37, had purchased their present home in August for $19.75 million, the Times said.