Kim Kardashian talks with Oprah about Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with musician Kanye West in part two of her family's interviews with Oprah Winfrey, airing Sunday on OWN.

"I don't know why it took so long for us to kind of get together," the reality-TV star, 31, said of West, who has been a friend for the past several years. When Winfrey asked if that meant the two had progressed to "the next level," Kardashian replied, "Yeah. But I think I needed to go through all my experiences and some that he's gone through."

She said, "It's very comforting to have someone that knows everything about you, that respects you, understands, has gone through the similar things."

Referring to the November 2007 death of the singer's mother, Donda West, at age 58 after complications from plastic surgery, Kardashian said, "I can really relate to his mother passing. He can really relate to my father passing. I mean, there's so many similarities in our life that I feel like I'm at a really happy, good space." Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian -- an O.J. Simpson defense attorney -- died of cancer in 2003 at age 59.

Winfrey also spoke with Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian Odom, who turns 28 on Wednesday, asking if the younger sibling felt public pressure to make her marriage with basketball player Lamar Odom work.

"I don't feel the pressure by outsiders," Khloé replied. "I'm not someone who's easily influenced by the public. This is my marriage, this is my real life. I feel the pressure from me -- from myself -- to be a great wife."

Kardashian Odom also told Winfrey that while she does not read tabloid gossip about herself, she hears of it nonetheless from her publicist and from family members. "Even my grandmother will text me," she said, "and be like, 'So you're having twins?' Not yet, I'm sorry!"