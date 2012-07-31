Kirk Douglas donates $5M to NY alma mater

Actor Kirk Douglas and his wife have announced that they'll donate $5 million to the northern New York college he graduated from 73 years ago.

Kirk and Anne Douglas and St. Lawrence University in Canton announced Sunday that the funds will go to the scholarship fund he began in 1999.

The 95-year-old actor has contributed nearly $7.5 million to the scholarship at the private college near the Canadian border. The awards go to minority students who demonstrate excellence in academics and leadership and show a financial need.

Douglas has appeared in about 90 movies, including "Spartacus" and "Lust for Life."

He's a native of Amsterdam in the Mohawk Valley. He graduated from St. Lawrence in 1939 as an English major.