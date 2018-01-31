Kirsten Dunst appears to confirm pregnancy in new ad

Confirming rumors that she is expecting, actress Kirsten Dunst has posed appearing to be pregnant in a campaign for the fashion label Rodarte.

Photographer Autumn de Wilde posted photos of the campaign on her Instagram page Tuesday, including one of Dunst, 35. In June the actress confirmed her engagement to actor Jesse Plemons, 29, with whom she starred as husband-and-wife in “Fargo” season 2. Each earned an Emmy Award nomination for acting in the limited series.

Dunst starred last year in “The Beguiled” and in the independent feature “Woodshock,” written and directed by Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy. Plemons has been filming director Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which has shot in New York locations, including several on Long Island.