Kristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant in Texas wedding

Their love has hit a high note.

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant got married on Saturday in a Dallas ceremony officiated by a friend.

“I was never going to get married," the Tony Award winner and "self-proclaimed bachelorette" told People magazine. "I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

The couple, who began dating in 2018, got engaged in 2021.

Chenoweth and Bryant, guitarist and co-founder of the band Backroad Anthem, exchanged mostly traditional vows, with the "Wicked" star telling People "I am not saying 'obey!' "

The pair's dog, Thunder, served as ring bearer, walking down the aisle to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

The "Schmigadoon!" star wore a Pamella Roland gown with a sheer nude and pink overlay, bow detail in back and tiny pearl flowers on the bodice. "I didn’t want to wear white,” she told People. "Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it.”

“Without having to even ask Kristin," Bryant said, "I knew that the theme would probably be pink-oriented in some way.”

The couple's connection, Chenoweth told the magazine, is undeniable. “I guess it was the right time,” she said. “God knew what he was doing with that. Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous. I'm never going to do that in my life, ever. But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age.”

Hours after the nuptials, the newlyweds posted identical wedding photos from People on their Instagram accounts.